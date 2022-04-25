Guelph police arrest Cambridge man in double stabbing

Guelph police say a 20-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged in connection with a double stabbing in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.
Emergency crews dispatched to the area of Macdonell and Wyndham streets on April 16 at 2 a.m. found two men with stab wounds.
Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
In a news release on Monday, police said they arrested a suspect on Friday evening after staff from a downtown business called to report that he was inside.
Charges against the accused include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.
