Guelph police arrest Cambridge man in double stabbing

Guelph police say a 20-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged in connection with a double stabbing in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

Emergency crews dispatched to the area of Macdonell and Wyndham streets on April 16 at 2 a.m. found two men with stab wounds.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

In a news release on Monday, police said they arrested a suspect on Friday evening after staff from a downtown business called to report that he was inside.

Charges against the accused include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

