14-year-old stabbing suspect arrested again by Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 14-year-old girl accused of stabbing another teenager earlier this month has been arrested again.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the suspect has now been charged with breaching her release conditions and uttering threats.

Police arrested the girl on Jan. 14 after emergency crews responded to a home in Silvercreek Parkway North just before 1 p.m. and found a 16-year-old with a stab wound to her shoulder.

Police said an argument between two girls led to the stabbing but they didn’t elaborate.

The victim is back home recovering after being treated at a hospital outside of Guelph and the suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 Toronto Police Superintendent Stacy Clarke facing 7 charges under the Police Services Act Toronto Police Superintendent Stacy Clarke facing 7 charges under the Police Services Act

Police released the suspect on conditions that she have no contact with the victim.

In the latest update, the service said the victim’s mother contacted police last Friday to report her daughter’s boyfriend had received threatening messages over social media from the suspect.

The 14-year-old was re-arrested on Tuesday and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 23.