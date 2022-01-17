14-year-old girl charged in Guelph stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 14-year-old girl is facing charges after another teenager was stabbed on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on Silvercreek Parkway North just before 1 p.m. for reports of a fight.

“Investigation revealed a verbal dispute between two females turned physical and one was stabbed in the shoulder area,” police said in a news release on Monday.

A 16-year-old was taken to an out-of-region trauma centre for treatment, but police said she is back and recovering.

The police added that the suspect in the stabbing ran away before police arrived, but was found and arrested a short time later.

Charges against the accused include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. She is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 23.

