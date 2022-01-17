Menu

Comments

Crime

14-year-old girl charged in Guelph stabbing: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 10:06 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 16-year-old is recovering after she was stabbed on Friday afternoon. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 14-year-old girl is facing charges after another teenager was stabbed on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on Silvercreek Parkway North just before 1 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Read more: Alleged drunk driver caught going nearly double the speed limit, Guelph police say

“Investigation revealed a verbal dispute between two females turned physical and one was stabbed in the shoulder area,” police said in a news release on Monday.

A 16-year-old was taken to an out-of-region trauma centre for treatment, but police said she is back and recovering.

The police added that the suspect in the stabbing ran away before police arrived, but was found and arrested a short time later.

Charges against the accused include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. She is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 23.

