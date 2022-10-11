Menu

Canada

Here’s what Ontario’s new electronic monitoring law means for workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario labour legislation will require employer disclosure of electronic monitoring' Ontario labour legislation will require employer disclosure of electronic monitoring
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 24) Ever feel like your employer is watching you? Well, Queen’s Park is introducing legislation making sure any electronic surveillance is fully disclosed. But, as Matthew Bingley reports, there are concerns about how effective it will be. – Feb 24, 2022

Some Ontario workers can now demand to know how their employer is using electronic tools to monitor them at work.

As of today, employers with 25 employees or more must have a policy outlining how, when and why they electronically monitor workers.

Employers had six months to draft the policy after the Ontario government legislated the requirement in April.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario proposes to mandate disclosure of employee electronic surveillance

Under guidelines issued by the province, examples of electronic monitoring include tracking the websites an employee visits during work hours or monitoring GPS on a worker’s delivery truck.

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled the market for workplace surveillance technologies, given the record number of people now working from home.

The policy requirement did not establish new privacy rights for workers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
