Ontario proposes right-to-disconnect from work legislation

TORONTO — Ontario is set to introduce legislation today proposing a host of measures for workers, including right-to-disconnect policies.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the bill is aimed at creating conditions that will attract talented and innovative people to work in Ontario.

The legislation would require employers with 25 or more employees to develop disconnecting-from-work policies, which could include expectations about response time for emails and encouraging employees to turn on out-of-office notifications when they are not working.

McNaughton says it is especially important now, as the pandemic has blurred the lines between family time and work time.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we work, leaving too many people behind, struggling to put food on the table and

make ends meet for their families,” said McNaughton. “Our government is working for workers. To do so, we must act swiftly and decisively to put workers in the driver’s seat and begin rebalancing the scales.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the bill also proposes a ban on non-compete agreements, which often prevent workers from taking a new job in the same field after they leave that company.

READ MORE: There are plenty of jobs out there. Why aren’t Canadians filling them?

It would also make it easier for immigrants to get licensed to work in professions that match their area of expertise, require temporary help agencies to be licensed, and require businesses to let delivery drivers use their washrooms.

“Today’s proposed legislation shows Ontario is ready to lead the way into the workplaces of tomorrow, and create the conditions that will make talented, innovative people want to work in our great province,” McNaughton continued.