5 injured, including 3 police officers, in crash in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police say five people have injuries, including three officers in pursuit of a suspect, following a crash on the Danforth on Monday night.
Police said the crash happened near Danforth and Jones avenues at around 8:23 p.m. when one vehicle was seen travelling at a high rate of speed.
Sgt. Andrea Harris said the car then crossed into the westbound lanes causing a head-on collision.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told Global News.
Meanwhile, Harris said the driver of the speeding vehicle escaped the scene and fled on foot.
Officers were able to catch up with the suspect down the street where he was arrested, Harris said.
During the arrest, Harris said three officers were injured. She said all three officers will be OK, although one officer has more significant injuries.
Harris did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries sustained by the officers.
Police closed the area due to the investigation.
