Downtown Vancouver store hit by thieves again, 5th time this year

A downtown Vancouver business has been targeted by thieves yet again — the fifth time this year.

Sebastian and Co., which is a butcher in the downtown area have shared surveillance video from the recent incidents on social media.

In the latest incident, a man wearing a mask and surgical gloves is seen wandering around the store looking for valuables and cash.

In the second video, taken a few minutes later, a middle-aged woman can be seen walking into the store, carefully selecting products off the shelves and putting the goods in her shopping tote.

0:27 CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner

“Just after one week of the shop being broken into, this happened,” owner Sebastian Cortez posted on social media.

“Again. It’s absolutely crazy. Like, I really don’t know what to do with this city anymore.”

Cortez said not much was taken from the store in the latest theft, but there was substantial damage to the premises.

A lot of glass was broken and the door to the store was damaged.

Vancouver police officers were kept very busy this past weekend, with some officers saying they have never seen such a high crime rate like this before.

From Friday at 6 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Howard Chow said the department received 1,200 calls.

That included 145 priority one calls, meaning an emergency and someone’s life could be at risk, 23 calls about a dangerous weapon, 34 calls of assaults in progress, and six people injured in a stabbing.