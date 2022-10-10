Menu

Crime

Downtown Vancouver store hit by thieves again, 5th time this year

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 9:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Downtown business hit by thieves five times this year' Downtown business hit by thieves five times this year
Sebastian and Company in downtown Vancouver has been hit by thieves five times this year. The owner took to social media Thanksgiving Monday to share the latest break-in and he says 'enough is enough.'

A downtown Vancouver business has been targeted by thieves yet again — the fifth time this year.

Sebastian and Co., which is a butcher in the downtown area have shared surveillance video from the recent incidents on social media.

In the latest incident, a man wearing a mask and surgical gloves is seen wandering around the store looking for valuables and cash.

In the second video, taken a few minutes later, a middle-aged woman can be seen walking into the store, carefully selecting products off the shelves and putting the goods in her shopping tote.

Click to play video: 'CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner' CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner
CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner

“Just after one week of the shop being broken into, this happened,” owner Sebastian Cortez posted on social media.

Trending Stories
“Again. It’s absolutely crazy. Like, I really don’t know what to do with this city anymore.”

Cortez said not much was taken from the store in the latest theft, but there was substantial damage to the premises.

A lot of glass was broken and the door to the store was damaged.

Read more: Vancouver police respond to 1,200 calls in just 40 hours this past weekend

Vancouver police officers were kept very busy this past weekend, with some officers saying they have never seen such a high crime rate like this before.

From Friday at 6 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Howard Chow said the department received 1,200 calls.

That included 145 priority one calls, meaning an emergency and someone’s life could be at risk, 23 calls about a dangerous weapon, 34 calls of assaults in progress, and six people injured in a stabbing.

