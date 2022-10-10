Menu

Crime

Vancouver police respond to 1,200 calls in just 40 hours this past weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect in custody after stabbing spree at Vancouver’s CRAB Park' Suspect in custody after stabbing spree at Vancouver’s CRAB Park
Vancouver Police are investigating whether five overnight stabbings on the Downtown Eastside are connected. As Kristen Robinson reports, three victims were wounded during a stabbing spree at the CRAB Park encampment while two other victims were found seriously injured blocks away.

The Vancouver Police Department was busy this weekend.

From Friday at 6 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Howard Chow said the department received 1,200 calls.

That included 145 priority one calls, meaning an emergency and someone’s life could be at risk, 23 calls about a dangerous weapon, 34 calls of assaults in progress, and six people injured in a stabbing. One person was shot with a crossbow. And officers were present at multiple protests, including one with more than 8,000 people.

Read more: Man shot with crossbow in the chest in downtown Vancouver, police say

The crossbow incident happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday near East Hastings and Carrall street.

The victim was a man in his 20s, who was rushed to the hospital, police said.

Read more: Vancouver police release CCTV video of alleged bear-spray assault on store owner

“Officers on a routine patrol were flagged down by some people,” said Sgt. Steve Addison on Saturday. “They reported to the officers that a man had been shot with a crossbow.

“Someone pulled the arrow from the victim’s chest before officers arrived and applied pressure to the wound.”

Investigators believe the attack was a response to an altercation that took place in the area earlier in the day.

Click to play video: 'CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner' CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner
CCTV footage released of bear-spray assault on Vancouver store owner

Vancouver police officers were also called to CRAB Park around 3 a.m. Saturday when two people fleeing the camp approached them for help.

Trending Stories

“As victims and bystanders fled, police officers converged on CRAB Park, locating a third badly injured victim within the encampment and arresting the 42-year-old suspect as he attempted to leave the area,” Addison said.

“The suspect was arrested for attempted murder and remains in custody.”

Addison adds that investigators believe the stabbings were unprovoked, and the suspect is believed to be an encampment resident.

Police say three victims — a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, and an unidentified man — suffered serious injuries, including stab wounds and punctured organs.

Click to play video: 'Anti-hate rally held at damaged Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver' Anti-hate rally held at damaged Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver
Anti-hate rally held at damaged Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver

Read more: Anti-hate rally held at damaged Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver

Meanwhile, an anti-hate rally was held at the damaged Komagata Maru memorial in downtown Vancouver, Saturday.

The rally was organized by the West Coast Coalition Against Racism (WCCAR) as a response to the vandalism of the memorial.

Thousands of people attended.

Vancouver police said glass at the Komagata Maru memorial in Coal Harbour was smashed, back on Oct. 5. The investigation began on Oct. 4 after officers learned on social media of the vandalism.

It is the second time the memorial has been vandalized.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
