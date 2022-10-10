Hateful graffiti found at Kelowna middle school

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna school was marked this weekend by vandals who painted swastikas and racist epithets on a outside wall.

The incident at Dr. Knox Middle School, which is being investigated as a hate crime, was called into Mounties Oct. 9.

Police said the perpetrators spray painted several racist remarks including swastikas, and references to the “N” and “F” words.

“It’s disturbing to see this kind of hate,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP said. “There is no place in Kelowna for this lack of humanity and our investigators are working with the school to track down and identity those responsible.”

School officials are working with the RCMP to identify who is responsible and have arranged to have the graffiti painted over before students return to class on Tuesday morning.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone in the neighbourhood of the school to come forward if they have any information or video footage from their home security systems that may lead to the perpetrators.

Contact Kelowna RCMP and reference the file number 2022-63798.