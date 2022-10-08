Police charge group of youths after series of disturbances in Elmira

Send this page to someone via email

A night of rampage in Elmira has led to charges for a group of youths.

Waterloo Regional Police were notified about a series of disturbances that occurred on Sept. 28.

The first was in an area of First St. W and Arthur St. S around 7 p.m.

Investigators say a male youth suffered minor injuries as a result of being assaulted by a group of youths.

A short time later, the same group of youths approached two female youths in the First St. W and Flamingo Dr. area.

Investigators say the females were sprayed with a noxious substance.

They were later treated at the scene by paramedics.

Then around 9 p.m. that evening, the youths approached a resident on Flamingo Dr. but fled after they were confronted by some adults.

Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, investigators managed to locate and arrest four youths from Woolwich Township and have charged them with robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.