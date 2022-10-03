Menu

Canada

Waterloo mayor thanks students for behaviour during Homecoming weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 2:59 pm
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky View image in full screen
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky will not be seeking a third term this fall. Facebook

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky has issued a thank-you letter to students for the the way they conducted themselves during this year’s Wilfrid Laurier University Homecoming weekend celebrations.

“Despite a rocky start during orientation week with several gatherings and incidents, we saw improvement during Homecoming,” the letter read.

Read more: Waterloo mayor issues plea to Laurier students about behaviour during homecoming weekend

“Leaders from across the community asked students to socialize and celebrate responsibly and we saw positive progress.”

The Waterloo mayor went on to note that many people kept celebrations to their homes and backyards as well as in local restaurants and pubs.

“A few years ago I struck a task force, consisting of interested community partners to address how we could work collaboratively to stop the dangerous large and unsanctioned street gatherings that have plagued our city,” Jaworsky continued.

“Recommendations were made and we’ve converted them into action, particularly around coordinated communications, operations and advocacy.”

While the mayor’s letter was filled with positive news, there was still enough action on Homecoming weekend to keep local police busy.

Waterloo Regional Police say they received 298 calls for service while 183 charges were laid. The majority of offences stemming from the  Liquor Licence Control Act (83) and Highway Traffic Act (75), although police did lay 11 charges under the Criminal Code.

The code charges included assault, forcible confinement as well as a weapons charge, among others.

This will be Jaworsky’s last major university party moment in charge of the city and while Homecoming has been an issue, it has been relatively minor compared to St. Patrick’s Day.

Read more: Dave Jaworsky ready to pass torch, will not seek 3rd term as Waterloo mayor

He noted that the job of quelling the notorious street parties in the city’s University District is far from over.

“We still have more work to do as we have still seen large gatherings during orientation week and St. Patrick’s Day, but we’re getting there and with your continued support, I’m hopeful and confident that people will mark special events safely and responsibly,” Jaworsky wrote.

“Waterloo is once again showing what’s possible and providing a positive example for other communities across the province.”

