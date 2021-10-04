Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 4 2021 6:17pm
02:47

Weekend university street parties get out of control in Hamilton

It was not officially sanctioned by McMaster University, but students now face school discipline after a rowdy street party in Hamilton Saturday. Sean O’Shea reports.

Advertisement

Video Home