Waterloo mayor issues plea to Laurier students about behaviour during homecoming weekend

With Wilfrid Laurier University homecoming weekend on the horizon, Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky has issued a plea to students to behave themselves this weekend.

“Earning a university degree is a notable accomplishment and something to be proud of,” Jaworsky wrote in a letter issued on Thursday morning.

“When celebrating Homecoming this weekend, I encourage all attendees to do so responsibly. Don’t do anything that harms the value of your education or that could damage your personal reputation or health.”

He noted that this will be the first time that the school will hold a full in-person program in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directed the youngsters to keep it safe.

“Have a good time, attend events, such as the football game, and if you wish to continue your celebration, support our local businesses and visit one of the great restaurants and pubs in uptown Waterloo,” he said.

He also noted that Lumen will be on Saturday.

“On the evening of September 24, the city’s annual spectacular Lumen event will also be held, which is another great option for enjoying the city.”

The school also issued a warning to students about attending any unsanctioned street gatherings on the notorious Ezra Avenue or nearby streets.

“The Waterloo Regional Police Service will have an increased presence,” a release from Laurier University stated. “Hit the stadium, not the street – attend an organized homecoming event with friends.”

The university noted that there will be more police officers in the area that night and that they will be looking to hand out tickets to anyone who attends unsanctioned street gatherings for things like drinking in a public place.

The school also warned that students will be held accountable for their actions and that penalties for those caught breaking the law or school rules could be suspended or fined on top of criminal or bylaw charges.

It says restrictions on visitors will be in place at residence buildings as well as at the Ezra-Bricker Apartments and Houses, which are managed by Campus Living Centres.