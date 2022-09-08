Images released of suspects in truck damage at unsanctioned party on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released several images of people they are looking to speak with in connection with the truck that was damaged during Monday night’s unsanctioned street gathering on Ezra Avenue.

They say officers were dispatched on Sunday night to the street, where thousands of students usually gather for parties during Homecoming Weekend and for St. Patrick’s Day, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Videos posted to social media appeared to show that hundreds were in attendance for the party.

One truck, which was parked on the street, was extensively damaged, according to police, who say they are looking to speak with those in the pictures in connection with the damaged truck.

Looking to identify and speak with the individuals pictured below in connection to an incident that took place on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo. Call police or @Waterloocrime with information or video footage of this incident. Occ: 22-215181 (918) Details: https://t.co/N169dGbBX1. pic.twitter.com/QHzpE4s6mM — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 8, 2022

They also said one man was hit in the head after a side-view mirror from a vehicle was thrown into the crowd. Another man was also injured after suffering a fall.

Police said the crowd left after a few hours before a street sweeper was brought in to clean up the mess that was left behind.

Police officers were also called to Ezra Avenue several times in September of 2021, with crowds growing as large as 2,500 people.

