Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Images released of suspects in truck damage at unsanctioned party on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 4:27 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have released several images of people they are looking to speak with in connection with the truck that was damaged during Monday night’s unsanctioned street gathering on Ezra Avenue.

They say officers were dispatched on Sunday night to the street, where thousands of students usually gather for parties during Homecoming Weekend and for St. Patrick’s Day, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Read more: Parties return to Ezra Avenue in Waterloo as students return to universities

Videos posted to social media appeared to show that hundreds were in attendance for the party.

One truck, which was parked on the street, was extensively damaged, according to police, who say they are looking to speak with those in the pictures in connection with the damaged truck.

Story continues below advertisement

They also said one man was hit in the head after a side-view mirror from a vehicle was thrown into the crowd. Another man was also injured after suffering a fall.

Trending Stories

Police said the crowd left after a few hours before a street sweeper was brought in to clean up the mess that was left behind.

Read more: 2,500 students gathered in Waterloo’s University District Friday night, police say

Police officers were also called to Ezra Avenue several times in September of 2021, with crowds growing as large as 2,500 people.

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagUniversity of Waterloo tagWilfrid Laurier University tagEzra Avenue tagEzra Avenue Waterloo tagEzra Avenue party tagOntario Unviersity news tagEzra Avenue 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers