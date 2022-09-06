Parties return to Ezra Avenue in Waterloo as students return to universities

Send this page to someone via email

Most students returned to the area universities over the weekend and before school even started, there were issues on the notorious Ezra Avenue in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers were dispatched on Sunday night to the street, where thousands of students usually gather for parties during Homecoming Weekend and for St. Patrick’s Day, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

They did not say how many students from Wilfrid Laurier University or the University of Waterloo were in attendance at the gathering on Ezra Avenue on Sunday night but said that the crowd remained gathered for about three hours.

Police noted that several vehicles parked along the road were damaged, including a pickup truck that had been parked on the street, which was reported to be “heavily damaged” by attendees.

They also said one man was hit in the head after a side-view mirror from a vehicle was thrown into the crowd. Another man was also injured after suffering a fall.

Police say a street sweeper came and cleaned up the mess left behind by the crowd.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the general investigations unit.

They also issued a warning about unsanctioned gatherings, saying that they can lead to unsafe conditions while also putting a strain on police resources.

Police officers were also called to Ezra Avenue several times in September of 2021, with crowds growing as large as 2,500 people.

The street has also been home to as many as 33,000 people for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, although the scene shifted to other streets in the area in March after police essentially closed the street off.