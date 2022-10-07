Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fatal crash investigation underway in Ajax

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 4:46 pm
The scene of the crash in Ajax on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in Ajax on Friday. Global News

Durham Regional Police say they’re investigating a fatal crash that happened in Ajax.

Police first tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m. Friday, advising that Taunton Road was closed in both directions between Westney Road and Middlecote Drive.

Police then said that two people were taken to Toronto trauma centres with life-threatening injuries and advised that the road would be closed for several hours.

Read more: 3 teens charged in connection with firearm investigation in Mississauga: police

In an update just before 4 p.m., police said the crash had turned fatal, though it’s not clear if one or both of the victims had died.

Trending Stories

Durham police’s Collision Investigation Unit will be investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have asked drivers to avoid the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagAjax tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagTaunton Road tagAjax Collision tagAjax crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers