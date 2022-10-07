Fatal crash investigation underway in Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they’re investigating a fatal crash that happened in Ajax.

Police first tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m. Friday, advising that Taunton Road was closed in both directions between Westney Road and Middlecote Drive.

Police then said that two people were taken to Toronto trauma centres with life-threatening injuries and advised that the road would be closed for several hours.

In an update just before 4 p.m., police said the crash had turned fatal, though it’s not clear if one or both of the victims had died.

Durham police’s Collision Investigation Unit will be investigating.

Officers have asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is now a fatal collision. Our Collision Investigation Unit will be investigating. Traffic is heavy in the area. Please use an alternate route. Intersection of Taunton and Harwood in Ajax is affected. https://t.co/3cAc2AqKxW — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) October 7, 2022