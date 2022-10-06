3 teens charged in connection with firearm investigation in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged in connection with a firearm investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Oct. 5 at around 9:15 a.m., officers received a report of a suspicious people in a vehicle in the Eglinton Avenue and Confederation Parkway area.

Police said the people were seen wearing wearing masks and hoods and one person was allegedly seen holding a firearm.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene and found three male suspects in a stolen vehicle.

“Patrol officers arrested two males at the scene and the third male was arrested a short distance away, after he tried to flee on foot,” police said in a news release.

Officers said a firearm, an imitation firearm, masks and gloves were recovered during the incident.

According to police, 19-year-old Jeremiah Williams from Mississauga, a 16-year-old boy from Mississauga and a 17-year-old boy from Brampton were arrested.

The two younger accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teens are each facing several charges including possession of property obtained by crime and attempting to commit an indictable offence — robbery with a firearm.

Police said they were held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.