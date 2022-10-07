Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia gas prices rise by 8 cents ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 8:41 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 7' Global News Morning Halifax: October 7
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotians are paying more at the pumps Friday after gas went up by eight cents overnight.

In the Halifax area, the maximum price of regular unleaded self-service gas is now 167.5 cents per litre.

People in Cape Breton are paying up to 169.4 cents per litre, while those in Guysborough, Pictou, Colchester, Antigonish and Cumberland counties are paying 168.6 cents.

Read more: Gas prices in Canada could rise further as OPEC+ sharply cuts oil production

The new maximum price for those in Kings, Lunenburg and eastern Annapolis counties is 168 cents per litre, while those in western Annapolis County, as well as Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens and Digby counties are now paying 168.5 cents.

Trending Stories

The cost of diesel in Nova Scotia also went up by 15 cents Friday, with the maximum price of diesel now ranging from 215.2 cents in the Halifax area to 217.1 cents in Cape Breton.

Story continues below advertisement

Gasoline prices across Canada are creeping higher ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas Prices tagThanksgiving tagNova Scotia Utility and Review Board tagNova Scotia Gas Prices tagCost Of Fuel tagfuel cost taggas prices Nova Scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers