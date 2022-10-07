Nova Scotia gas prices rise by 8 cents ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians are paying more at the pumps Friday after gas went up by eight cents overnight.

In the Halifax area, the maximum price of regular unleaded self-service gas is now 167.5 cents per litre.

People in Cape Breton are paying up to 169.4 cents per litre, while those in Guysborough, Pictou, Colchester, Antigonish and Cumberland counties are paying 168.6 cents.

The new maximum price for those in Kings, Lunenburg and eastern Annapolis counties is 168 cents per litre, while those in western Annapolis County, as well as Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens and Digby counties are now paying 168.5 cents.

The cost of diesel in Nova Scotia also went up by 15 cents Friday, with the maximum price of diesel now ranging from 215.2 cents in the Halifax area to 217.1 cents in Cape Breton.

Gasoline prices across Canada are creeping higher ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.