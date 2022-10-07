Statistics Canada set to release job numbers for September

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada is expected to release its September labour force survey Friday.

The Canadian economy has posted three consecutive months of job losses, as signs of an economic slowdown begin to appear.

RBC is forecasting the economy added 15,000 jobs in September, as seasonal distortions in the labour market fade.

The unemployment rate in August was 5.4 per cent, up from a record-low of 4.9 per cent the month prior.

Average hourly wages were up 5.4 per cent in August compared with a year ago.

The Bank of Canada is raising interest rates to bring demand in the economy in line with supply, which has been partly hampered by ongoing labour shortages.

