Canada

Statistics Canada set to release job numbers for September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 6:40 am
WATCH: Employers call on Quebec to welcome more immigrants to counter labour shortage

Statistics Canada is expected to release its September labour force survey Friday.

The Canadian economy has posted three consecutive months of job losses, as signs of an economic slowdown begin to appear.

RBC is forecasting the economy added 15,000 jobs in September, as seasonal distortions in the labour market fade.

Read more: Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in August as interest rate hikes ‘bite’

The unemployment rate in August was 5.4 per cent, up from a record-low of 4.9 per cent the month prior.

Trending Stories

Average hourly wages were up 5.4 per cent in August compared with a year ago.

The Bank of Canada is raising interest rates to bring demand in the economy in line with supply, which has been partly hampered by ongoing labour shortages.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks on inflation, rising interest rates' Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks on inflation, rising interest rates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks on inflation, rising interest rates
© 2022 The Canadian Press
