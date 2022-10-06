Driver in serious condition after collision in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision in northwest Calgary sent a driver to hospital on Thursday afternoon.

According to an EMS spokesperson, paramedics were called to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Country Hills Boulevard and Rocky Springs Gate. The driver lost control of his vehicle, left the road, then went down an embankment.

The vehicle came to stop after hitting a fence and tree.

EMS said the driver was taken to hospital in serious condition, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

–More to come…