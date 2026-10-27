‘All My Children’ actor Alan Dysert dead at 75

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Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on All My Children, has died at the age of 75, his wife announced.

Michele Dysert said that the actor died on Friday in a post on Facebook, writing, “My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026.”

“While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime,” she continued.

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“Alan lived an extraordinary life. From his humble beginnings as a farm boy in Illinois, he went on to become an actor, musician, writer, filmmaker, producer, and beloved acting teacher,” Michele wrote.

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“Many knew him from his years on All My Children, while thousands of others knew him as the teacher and mentor who encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. He was a life changer,” she added.

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She said that Dysert had “an incredible gift for storytelling,” “a wonderful sense of humor” and “an adventurous spirit.”

“His life was filled with remarkable experiences, fascinating people, and enough stories for several lifetimes. And he loved sharing them! But behind all those accomplishments was the man I was fortunate enough to call my husband, my partner, and my best friend,” she wrote.

Michele said that Dysert “faced more than his share of health challenges over the years, yet he continued to approach life with determination, humor, and gratitude.”

“He fought hard for the life he loved, and I was honored to stand beside him through it all,” she added.

“Thank you for loving me, for making me laugh, for the adventures, the memories, and the beautiful life we built together,” she wrote. “I would choose you all over again, without hesitation. My heart is broken, but I am so thankful for the love of a lifetime. I will love you always.”

Dysert’s wife did not reveal a cause of death.

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In his 2023 memoir, Lights, Camera, Cancer!, Dysert shared that he had been diagnosed with a “rare, aggressive and incurable cancer.”

The actor had undergone “four major cancer-related surgeries, one recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans to date,” according to his book’s synopsis.

“Despite all this, he has managed to continue teaching, as well as creating new content and acting on his own. His refusal to let cancer define him or to slow him down serves as an inspiration to others,” the synopsis added.

Dysert was best known for his role as con-man Sean Cudahy on All My Children for over 70 episodes from 1980 to 1990.

He also appeared in Two Weeks with Sally Field and Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie. His latest acting role was this year in the civil war movie, The Legend of Van Dorn, according to IMDb.