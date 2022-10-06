Menu

Crime

Kelowna’s bus killer wanted on B.C.-wide warrant; RCMP warn not to approach

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 6:23 pm
Tyler Jack Newton. View image in full screen
Tyler Jack Newton. West Kelowna RCMP

A Kelowna man with a notorious criminal record that includes a 2014 killing on a city bus is again being sought by police.

Tyler Jack Newton is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm relating to an incident in West Kelowna in December 2021.

“Please do not approach Newton if observed and contact 911,” RCMP said. “Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Newton is requested to contact police or Crime Stoppers.”

Read more: B.C. man who killed stranger on bus finishes prison sentence, arrested again

In March, Newton pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and evading police from a July 2021 incident in West Kelowna — as well as charges of possession of stolen property and breaching his release order from an incident in January 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The crime he spent the most time in prison for, however, was the killing of Caesar Rosales.

The victim was commuting home on Kelowna’s No. 8 bus on Oct. 30, 2014, after finishing his shift at KF Aerospace, when Newton, who was in a drug-fuelled psychosis, stabbed him in the neck and ran away. Rosales died on the bus floor.

Click to play video: 'Newton sentenced to 7 years for Kelowna transit bus stabbing' Newton sentenced to 7 years for Kelowna transit bus stabbing
Newton sentenced to 7 years for Kelowna transit bus stabbing – Jun 24, 2016

During the four-plus years Newton was in prison for that crime, numerous parole documents outlined his behaviour as problematic, both behind bars and while granted limited freedoms.

The parole board once wrote that Newton continued to engage “in high-risk and risk-relevant behaviour while supervised. (He has) a significant court history and (has) demonstrated a consistent disregard for the law,” read the document.

Because of this, the parole board said he was “unreliable and unpredictable when in the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna bus killer pleads guilty to new set of crimes, gets more time in jail

He was assessed as a high-risk and high-needs offender.

His criminal record dates back to before he killed Rosales, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, breach of conditions and drug convictions.

Kelowna RCMP considered him a prolific offender.

RCMP haven’t offered any insight into where they think Newton may be.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagArrest Warrant tagprolific offender tagCaesar Rosales tagbc wide warrant tagTyler Jack Newton tagkelowna bus killer tagprovincewide warrant tag

