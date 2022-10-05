Police looking for suspect after 5 bank robberies in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in Toronto.
Toronto police said between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, officers received reports of five bank robberies in the Roncesvalles and downtown areas of the city.
Officers said in each incident, a man entered the bank and approached a teller.
“The man handed the teller a note indicating that he was armed with a handgun and demanded cash,” police allege in a news release.
Officers said no gun was seen in any of the robberies.
According to police, the man fled with cash in four of the incidents.
Police are now searching for 44-year-old Andrew Phillip Williams.
Officers said he is wanted for five counts of robbery.
According to police, the accused is five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair.
“He should be considered violent and dangerous,” police said. “If located, do not approach and immediately call 9-1-1.”
Anyone with information or who may have security footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
