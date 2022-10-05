Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police issue appeal to auto body repair shops after East Gwillimbury hit-and-run

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 1:00 pm
Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run in York Region. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run in York Region. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Police are appealing to auto body repair shops and mechanics for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

York Regional Police are seeking to speak to repair shops in York Region or the Greater Toronto area that may have repaired a dark-coloured Toyota truck or SUV recently.

The force said on Sept. 28 at around 12 p.m., officers found a man on Davis Drive between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.

“The pedestrian was deceased and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” officers said in a news release.

Trending Stories

“Police are seeking the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and any witnesses who were in the area between 9 p.m. on September 27 and 10 a.m. September 28.”

Read more: Police investigating after fatal hit-and-run in York Region

Story continues below advertisement

Police said any service shop staff who may have had contact with the vehicle’s driver is asked to contact officers.

Officers are also seeking to identify a male who was seen wearing reflective clothing, and was driving a green Toyota.

Police said they are believed to have stopped in the area of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFatal Collision tagHit and Run tagYork Regional Police tagFatal Hit And Run tagYRP tagEast Gwillimbury tagDavis Drive tagfatal hit and run east gwillimbury tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers