Police issue appeal to auto body repair shops after East Gwillimbury hit-and-run

Police are appealing to auto body repair shops and mechanics for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

York Regional Police are seeking to speak to repair shops in York Region or the Greater Toronto area that may have repaired a dark-coloured Toyota truck or SUV recently.

The force said on Sept. 28 at around 12 p.m., officers found a man on Davis Drive between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.

“The pedestrian was deceased and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” officers said in a news release.

“Police are seeking the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and any witnesses who were in the area between 9 p.m. on September 27 and 10 a.m. September 28.”

Police said any service shop staff who may have had contact with the vehicle’s driver is asked to contact officers.

Officers are also seeking to identify a male who was seen wearing reflective clothing, and was driving a green Toyota.

Police said they are believed to have stopped in the area of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.