Crime

Kelowna man severely beaten in early morning attack

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 1:22 pm
FILE. Police lights. View image in full screen
FILE. Police lights. RCMP

A Kelowna man was beaten and bleeding when Mounties found him early Wednesday morning.

It was around 2:48 a.m. when Kelowna RCMP said they received a report that a man had been assaulted near the 100 block of Gray Road.

Bleeding heavily, the 27-year-old Kelowna man was eventually tracked down on Valleyview Road, and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, RCMP said.

Read more: Fanny pack filled with meth, cocaine, fentanyl and benzos taken from Saskatchewan man in Kelowna

During the initial investigation, officers reviewed video surveillance of the attack on the victim by another man who then left the scene. The suspect was later located and arrested.

This file is being investigated by the Kelowna RCMP Robbery Unit with the support of the Kelowna RCMP Forensics Unit.

Anyone who witnessed this event and has yet to speak with investigators, or who has dashcam video or other surveillance, is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency number at 250- 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-62923

