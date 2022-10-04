Menu

Crime

Fanny pack filled with meth, cocaine, fentanyl and benzos taken from Saskatchewan man in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 1:29 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
RCMP say during a search of the vehicle, they found 215 grams of methamphetamine, 46.5 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl and 27 grams of benzodiazepine (benzos). File/Getty

A fanny pack filled with drugs was seized from a Saskatchewan resident who was in Kelowna, B.C., last week.

Police say an officer stopped a vehicle with an inspection order Oct. 1 and saw drugs in plain view in the vehicle.

“The driver, who was the sole occupant, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and the vehicle searched under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Strong B.C. connection to major international drug bust' Strong B.C. connection to major international drug bust
Strong B.C. connection to major international drug bust – Mar 29, 2022

During the search of the red 2000 Volvo, a black fanny pack was found to contain 215 grams of methamphetamine, 46.5 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl and 27 grams of benzodiazepine (benzos). A search of the male driver from Saskatchewan found $2,330, which was seized as proceeds of crime.

RCMP said the Central Okanagan has recently seen a significant spike in overdoses due to the use of some of the same drugs found in this vehicle. Five people died in one night alone last month. And over the summer, the coroners’ service said drug deaths had surged.

Of particular concern to RCMP is that the quantity of benzos with fentanyl indicates this individual may have been planning on cutting the two drugs together, which makes the use of naloxone ineffective during an overdose.

