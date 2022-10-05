Dickie-Moore park inaugurated in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the Parc-Extension neighborhood of Montreal can now enjoy a new state-of-the-art park.

The park is named after Montreal Canadiens great and Hall of Famer, Dickie Moore, who grew up in Parc-Extension.

Members of Moore’s family were present at the inauguration, including his daughter, Lianne Moore.

“If he was here, he’d be the happiest man alive,” Moore said.

Moore became emotional as she spoke about her father’s passing in 2015, adding it was an honour to have a park named after him.

“I have to say with my utmost heart, this day is more special that you would know,” Moore said, holding back tears. “I miss him every day but you’re going to make him stay longer because his name is up here. What an honour, what an honour, wow.”

Located at the corner of Beaumont and De L’Épée avenues, the park extends across 4,000 square metres of greenery. It features games for children, an expansive mural by local artist Carlito Dalceggio and rest areas.

The park also features a rain garden, which collects storm water, a practice that the city says will help unblock its underground network and avoid flooding.

“We are proud to offer Montrealers a park with high ecological value, worthy of the 21st century that showcases our will to build resilient public spaces in order to adapt our city for climate change,” said Montréal mayor Valérie Plante.

The city says the project will also help mitigate the effects of heat waves in the neighborhood, known for being one of the most affected during the height of summer.

The area is densely populated and adjacent to the new Université de Montréal MIL campus in Outremont.

Integrating a green space in the project was part of a series of promises made by the city of Montreal.

“In the following years, we will continue to expand on this type of urban planning city-wide. Our parks are essential to the vitality of our neighborhoods and it’s important to fulfill the glaring lack of green spaces in the Parc-Extension area,” Plante said.

Avenue De L’Épée was re-configured in order to build the park and ensure its surroundings were safe. The goal, according to the city, was to ease traffic and protect active transportation.

The foundation of the rebuilt roadway was comprised entirely of recycled materials, a first, according to the city of Montréal.