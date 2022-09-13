Quebec election: mayors want $2 billion a year to fight climate change

Send this page to someone via email

The mayors of Quebec’s largest cities are calling on the next provincial government to set up a fund to fight climate change.

The Union of Quebec Municipalities (UQM) are calling it a “Green Pact,” and are asking for $2 billion a year over five years, to adapt their infrastructure to climate change.

During a press conference in downtown Montreal, they stressed the importance of fighting climate change in order for cities to better deal with extreme events such as flooding and heat waves.

“Ultimately, our message is that it happens in our cities, with our citizens,” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante. “We feel their pain and we know the stress it causes. And we have a lot of solutions and we know what to do but we need a stronger collaboration between Quebec and our cities.”

Plante said what is most concerning for her regarding the city of Montreal is the recent heat waves the city has been experiencing.

“In 2018, over 60 people died because of heat waves,” she said. “The deaths were mostly in areas where there are heat islands, so it is important for us to put more green and make sure that there is infrastructure to ensure there are less heat islands.”

According to a WSP and Ouranos study, Quebec cities will need about $2 billion a year annually through 2055 to help fight extreme weather events such as flooding, extreme heat and freeze-thaw cycles.