Montreal students take to streets demanding climate action

Students are again taking to the streets to draw attention to the climate crisis. A teach-in at the George-Étienne Cartier statue on Mont-Royal has also been organized by student organizations,

The dual purpose of the gathering was to draw attention to Indigenous rights and the threat posed by climate change.

“I think people get very caught up in climate justice and a lot of greenwashing,” said co-organizer Camille Fogelson-Ballard, “but they lack the same mobilization efforts and the same will to learn about Indigenous struggles.”

She also pointed out that climate change is already affecting many Indigenous populations worldwide.

Instead of a protest, the students decided to focus on education by setting up kiosks in front of the statue where attendees could get information.

The event was one part of a global call to action by the organization Fridays for Future, which meant students in cities worldwide, including Canada, drawing attention to the environment.

“(These events) give an opportunity for students and all their organizations to fight for the same thing at the same time,” said Fogelson-Ballard, “which creates a lot of momentum.”

She added that Fridays for Future events keep the fight to protect the environment in mind as other events, like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, preoccupy some people.

Some students attending Friday’s event in Montreal say they are scared.

“I want to be able to live out my life and not worry about things like this,” Dawson College student Clara Schouck pointed out, “and right now I can’t.”

Ryder Cote-Nottaway stressed he’s fighting to help make sure his kids have a future.

“In our culture the land is everything to us,” he told Global News. “It’s important to understand that we call her mother earth for a reason.”

His message was take care of the planet as you would your own mother.

