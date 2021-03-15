Parc-Extension neighbourhood to get new park named after Habs great Dickie Moore

Send this page to someone via email

Dickie-Moore park, named in honour of the late Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer, is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Construction on the $6 million project is slated to start next month in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood, where Moore, a six-time Stanley Cup winner, grew up.

The lot is located at the intersection of Beaumont and de l’Epée avenues, a densely-populated area adjacent to the new Université de Montréal MIL campus in Outremont.

Borough councillor Sylvain Ouellet said the new park was part of the city’s promise to make improvements in the area amid the MIL campus construction project.

“With this huge project, the city of Montreal engaged themselves a few years ago to improve some roads, to build some public housing and also to create new green space, inside the campus, but also around,” he said.

Redevelopment plans for the site include play areas for children, a grassy plain and traffic-calming measures.

Ouellet believes the public space will allow for relaxation and games in a neighbourhood much in need of green space.

“This land, it’s the only available space remaining in all Parc-Ex and especially the southern part of Parc-Ex, it’s really dense,” he said, adding that some mature trees on the property will be preserved.”

Ouellet also touted some of the environmental aspects of the project.

The foundation for the road adjoining the park will be entirely built using recycled materials, while the greenery will help reduce heat islands.

Even rainwater management was a consideration in the park’s design.

“We have a real concern on how we will manage the rainwater,” Ouellet said, adding the water will flow into the park but then drain itself into the soil.

Ouellet has high hopes for the new park and playground.

“This park will be much bigger and will improve the quality of life here in Parc-Ex,” he said, while pointing to a small playground in the vicinity.

The park is set to be completed by spring 2022.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley