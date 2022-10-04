Apple-picking season back in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Fall is here, and so too are the signs of the season: changing leaves, that familiar chill in the air and the apple harvest.

Owner of Moore Orchards in Cobourg, Ont., Patrick Behan, said this year has been perfect for picking.

“It’s been a really good year,” he said. “Last year for some reason we had a small crop, this year we’ve got as big a crop as we’ve ever had.”

He said they have about 25 acres, with 20 varieties of apples.

“We grow just about every variety you can in this area,” said Behan, adding that honey crisp is still their most popular pick.

So why does Northumberland County boast the best bushels?

“Lake Ontario,” said Behan. “You have the lake effect, so in the spring it is a little bit warmer, in the fall it is a little bit warmer, which is why all along the lake from here to Bowmanville there are apple orchards.”

In Northumberland County the stretch along County Road 2, near Lake Ontario, is often called the apple route. It is home to several orchards and one supersized tourist attraction – The Big Apple.

It’s not the city that never sleeps, but rather the world’s largest apple observatory. (Though the title is self-proclaimed, a search for other apple observatories didn’t yield any results).

“We’ve seen it many times and thought ‘oh we’ve got to stop there,’” said one couple, the Phillips, as they toured the site and snapped a picture.

Next up – some apple treats from the on-site bakery.

“Our family is a big fan of apple pie and apple crumble pie,” they said.

And if you have pie plans of your own, back at Moore Orchard’s they have you covered. Pick your own apple season is in full swing – with different apples coming into season through September and October.

For more information you can find Moore Orchards on Facebook, or by phone at (905) 372-3911.