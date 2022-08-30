Menu

Canada

Myers Apple Farm near Hamilton not opening this season due to personal matter

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 5:35 pm
Myers Apple Farm in Copetown, Ont. will not be opening for the 2022 season due to a personal matter. View image in full screen
Myers Apple Farm in Copetown, Ont. will not be opening for the 2022 season due to a personal matter. Google Maps

The owner of a popular Copetown, Ont. apple orchard says the plantations annual ‘U-Pick’ season will not be happening in 2022.

Myers Apple Farm boss Bob Myers told Global News a recent personal matter has shut down the annual pick-your-own operation.

Read more: Police help gather 2,400 chicks spilt at the side of QEW

The grower says he expects to resume normal operations in the 2023 season.

Trending Stories

The Highway 52 outlet offers multiple varieties of apples including Mutsu, Honey Crisp, Spy and Gravenstein.

In a normal year, visitors to the orchard can fill up quarter bushel and half bushel bags between the end of August and the end of October.

