Myers Apple Farm near Hamilton not opening this season due to personal matter

The owner of a popular Copetown, Ont. apple orchard says the plantations annual ‘U-Pick’ season will not be happening in 2022.

Myers Apple Farm boss Bob Myers told Global News a recent personal matter has shut down the annual pick-your-own operation.

The grower says he expects to resume normal operations in the 2023 season.

The Highway 52 outlet offers multiple varieties of apples including Mutsu, Honey Crisp, Spy and Gravenstein.

In a normal year, visitors to the orchard can fill up quarter bushel and half bushel bags between the end of August and the end of October.

