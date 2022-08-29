Menu

Traffic

Police help gather 2,400 chicks spilt at the side of QEW

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 6:40 pm
The incident took place in the Toronto-bound lane of the highway, police said.
The incident took place in the Toronto-bound lane of the highway, police said. OPP/Twitter

Police officers and members of the public spent some of Monday afternoon gathering live chicks that spilled from the back of a truck between St. Catherines and Hamilton.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said some 2,400 chicks had scattered by the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW), at Ontario Street in Beamsville, Ont.

Photos shared by police show volunteers collecting the tiny birds and placing them into containers.

The incident took place in the Toronto-bound lane of the highway, police said.

According to OPP, the chicks were spilled from the back of a vehicle because its driver forgot to close the door.

