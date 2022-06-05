Menu

Traffic

Truck loaded with avocadoes blocks Highway 401 in Mississauga, causes delays

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 3:50 pm
Firefighters deal with flames and smoke following the collision. View image in full screen
Firefighters deal with flames and smoke following the collision. OPP/Twitter

A portion of Highway 401 through Mississauga is closed after an incident involving a truck filled with avocadoes.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to a truck that had blocked the road at Highway 401 and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

The force said the highway was temporarily closed eastbound for “cleanup and recovery,” sharing a photo of firefighters around the flaming truck.

OPP told Global News the call came around 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the force said they believed a tire on the vehicle had overheated.

Drivers have been told to expect heavy delays in the area. There is no access from Highway 401 to Winston Churchill Boulevard, with just one eastbound lane open on the highway in the area.

