Truck loaded with avocadoes blocks Highway 401 in Mississauga, causes delays

A portion of Highway 401 through Mississauga is closed after an incident involving a truck filled with avocadoes.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to a truck that had blocked the road at Highway 401 and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

The force said the highway was temporarily closed eastbound for “cleanup and recovery,” sharing a photo of firefighters around the flaming truck.

OPP told Global News the call came around 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the force said they believed a tire on the vehicle had overheated.

Drivers have been told to expect heavy delays in the area. There is no access from Highway 401 to Winston Churchill Boulevard, with just one eastbound lane open on the highway in the area.

Update: One lane EB #Hwy401/Winston Churchill is open. No access Winston Churchill. Heavy delays in the area. Clean up ongoing, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/eXZ13hkt7b — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 5, 2022