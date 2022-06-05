1 dead following overnight shooting in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital where he later died on Sunday morning after a fatal shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers were investigating an incident that took place in the area of Eglinton West and Oakwood avenues around 3:47 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, there were reports of a shooting in the area, with a man in his 50s found at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.

The Toronto Police Services’ homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is looking to speak to anyone with information or video footage relating to the incident.

