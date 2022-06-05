Menu

Crime

1 dead following overnight shooting in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 9:26 am
A man was rushed to hospital where he later died on Sunday morning after a fatal shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers were investigating an incident that took place in the area of Eglinton West and Oakwood avenues around 3:47 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, there were reports of a shooting in the area, with a man in his 50s found at the scene.

Read more: Man wanted in connection to Victoria Day weekend gunfight last year: Toronto police

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.

The Toronto Police Services’ homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is looking to speak to anyone with information or video footage relating to the incident.

