Traffic

Doorbell camera captures semi-truck crashing into Vancouver Island home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Semi-truck crashes into Vancouver Island home' Semi-truck crashes into Vancouver Island home
WATCH: Luckily no one was injured after a semi-truck driver crashed into a Vancouver Island home on Monday afternoon. One of the residents of the home had actually popped to the neighbour's house to grab something just before the incident happened.

A large truck slammed into a house on Vancouver Island Monday afternoon but luckily no one was home at the time.

The incident was also caught on video from a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

The semi-truck driver was travelling on the Island Highway at Nanoose Bay and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

As a result, the driver lost control and smashed through the side of a recently built house.

Click to play video: 'Calls for change after a spate of overpass collisions involving large trucks' Calls for change after a spate of overpass collisions involving large trucks
Calls for change after a spate of overpass collisions involving large trucks – Jul 19, 2022

The four residents of the home were not inside at the time. One of them had just run to the neighbour’s house to borrow something.

“It just missed a house with a newborn in it and it came through the side of the house … so it collapsed all the floors, the cab was suspended,” resident Sarah Stoneman told Global News. “They just managed to get the driver out … the neighbours said you could hear the driver screaming inside.”

Read more: 2 adults, 1 infant killed in collision with semi-truck on Highway 5

Stoneman described the scene as chaotic and said there was also a fuel leak from the crash.

First responders were able to remove the driver from the wreckage after about three hours.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with “undetermined injuries.”

