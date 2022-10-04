Video shows aftermath of hit-and-run crash involving TTC bus, flipped vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A video posted to social media shows the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that happened in Toronto late Monday involving a TTC bus and vehicle that ended up on its side.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 11:58 p.m. to the area of Bathurst Street and Hillhurst Boulevard, south of Glencairn Avenue, for reports of a vehicle that hit a bus.

A video appearing to show the immediate aftermath of the crash was posted to Twitter, showing severe damage to the front left side of the TTC bus.

Debris is seen strewn on the roadway and the sidewalk nearby.

A vehicle with severe damage to its front end is seen on its side, resting against a tree, smoking.

“The guy took off!” the person filming can be heard saying.

Police told Global News the driver of the car fled the scene and the incident is being investigated as a fail-to-remain collision.

Police added that two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — the TTC driver and a passenger on the bus.

Roads were closed in the area but reopened at 2:50 a.m.