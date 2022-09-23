Menu

Canada

Shocking video shows Peel police trying to stop alleged impaired driver

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Video shows Peel police trying to stop alleged impaired driver' Video shows Peel police trying to stop alleged impaired driver
WATCH ABOVE: A video making the rounds on social media shows Peel Regional Police officers attempting to stop an alleged impaired driver. Police say the driver of the Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences and no injuries were reported.

A shocking video is making the rounds on social media, appearing to show Peel Regional Police attempting to stop an alleged impaired driver who crashes into a tree, a traffic light and a vehicle.

The one-minute video begins by showing a white Jeep on the front lawn of a home as two Peel police officers try to get the driver to stop.

The Jeep reverses, and then drives forward again, crashing into a tree.

The vehicle then reverses once again, appearing to narrowly miss an officer and collide with a street light.

Read more: Man charged in connection with assault reported in Uxbridge, Ont.

The Jeep drives forward and collides with the front-end of a sedan, before driving further down the street.

A Peel police cruiser then drives down the street towards the Jeep.

“He’s hitting everybody, man,” a person in the video says before it ends.

Peel Regional Police said they’re aware of the video circulating online.

Officers said the driver of the Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences and added that there were no injuries.

It’s not yet clear where exactly the incident occurred. Global News has reached out to Peel police for more information.

