Shocking video shows Peel police trying to stop alleged impaired driver

A shocking video is making the rounds on social media, appearing to show Peel Regional Police attempting to stop an alleged impaired driver who crashes into a tree, a traffic light and a vehicle.

The one-minute video begins by showing a white Jeep on the front lawn of a home as two Peel police officers try to get the driver to stop.

The Jeep reverses, and then drives forward again, crashing into a tree.

The vehicle then reverses once again, appearing to narrowly miss an officer and collide with a street light.

The Jeep drives forward and collides with the front-end of a sedan, before driving further down the street.

A Peel police cruiser then drives down the street towards the Jeep.

“He’s hitting everybody, man,” a person in the video says before it ends.

Peel Regional Police said they’re aware of the video circulating online.

Officers said the driver of the Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences and added that there were no injuries.

It’s not yet clear where exactly the incident occurred. Global News has reached out to Peel police for more information.

Peel Regional Police is aware of the video circulating on social media. The driver of the white Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences. There were no reports of injuries. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/BhsxGSman4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 23, 2022