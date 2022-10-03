Menu

Canada

Alberta government funding non-profit group to attract international students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 6:54 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education, after being sworn into office, in Edmonton on April 30, 2019. The Alberta government says it plans to spend $1 million to establish a non-profit organization that will work to attract more international students. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education, after being sworn into office, in Edmonton on April 30, 2019. The Alberta government says it plans to spend $1 million to establish a non-profit organization that will work to attract more international students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Alberta government says it is spending $1 million to establish a non-profit organization that will work to attract more international students.

The province says the Alberta Bureau for International Education is to showcase the innovation and strength of post-secondary institutions across the province.

Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides says although two of Alberta’s largest universities already attract many international students, the non-profit can show what the entire post-secondary system has to offer.

The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology is to establish the non-profit as an independent board-governed organization with representation from post-secondary institutions and industry stakeholders.

David Ross, president of the Calgary institute, says creating stronger international ties will help bring vital academic, economic and social benefits to Alberta communities.

The program is also to increase international learning opportunities for Alberta students.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
