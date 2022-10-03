Location selected for future Regina General Hospital parkade

Send this page to someone via email

After years of complaints and concerns about the lack of parking at Regina General Hospital, Saskatchewan has announced a location for a future parkade at the site.

The province says the facility will be built in the northwest corner of the existing parking lot and will improve safety and accessibility for hospital staff, patients and visitors.

“Our government values and appreciates health-care workers and the vital services they provide to Saskatchewan people,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “We have heard the concerns raised by health-care workers, patients and families about the availability and security of parking near the Regina General Hospital and we are pleased to be moving forward with this parkade project.”

Next, the government will select a team of engineers and advisors to take the project through final planning and construction. A request for proposals is open to find members for the team and is available on Sasktenders.ca.

“This project is a long time coming and we are pleased to see it move forward,” Regina Northeast MLA Gary Grewal said. “With another major infrastructure investment, our government is supporting industry while enhancing safety and convenience at the Regina General Hospital.”

The new parkade will be built through a partial lease procurement model. The facility will be owned and maintained by a third party, from which the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be leasing it.

“Once complete, this parkade will offer a much-needed upgrade to parking services for the Regina General Hospital,” Michelle Mula, the Saskatchewan Health Authority acting vice-president, infrastructure information and support. “We look forward to working with the project team to prioritize accessibility, safety and security for staff and patients.”

The parkade will include a minimum of 800 stalls and will allow the proponent to include commercial space or additional stalls in their proposal.

There is currently no specific timeline for completion of the project,