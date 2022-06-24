No evidence of burials found under Regina General Hospital parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Health Authority say surveying and geophysical assessments show no evidence of historical burials in an area of Regina General Hospital’s parking lot.

The SHA says further excavation will not be required.

On June 8, the SHA said a portion of the visitor parking lot would be restricted for a few weeks as ground penetrating radar had identified anomalies.

The assessments were carried out as part of planning work for the construction of a parkade.

Anomalies could include old foundations, building structures, and other excavation activities but also historical burial grounds.

After the assessments were completed, the SHA said parking restrictions will be removed starting Saturday.

Excavation of anomalies revealed structural debris and old building materials including brick, ceramic, fieldstone, glass and mortar.

“No evidence of historical burials has been found and no further excavation will be required,” the SHA stated.

Excavated areas have been filled and will be topped with gravel prior to the reopening of the lot.

“The Ministries of Health and SaskBuilds and Procurement will continue to work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority on planning for the future RGH parkade.”

— with files from Global News’ Jeanelle Mandes