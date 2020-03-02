Saskatchewan exploring options for new Regina General Hospital parkade

Send this page to someone via email

The province is having the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) look at what it would take to have a privately built, owned and operated parkade at the Regina General Hospital.

“Parking is a support service, not a direct health care service, so we believe it could be appropriately provided through the private sector,” said Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan’s health minister.

“We know that parking at Regina General Hospital has been an issue for a long time, and we are committed to finding a long-term solution. It’s important that staff and visitors feel safe around the facility and have convenient access to the building.”

Forced to park on the street due to the lack of parking inside hospital grounds, staff have been voicing concerns about safety and vandalism for years.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is committed to addressing the concerns expressed about parking around Regina General Hospital,” said Andrew Will, SHA infrastructure, information and support vice president.

“While we have taken actions like the expansion of the Park and Ride and Safe Walk programs, we know more needs to be done. That is why we are analyzing the feasibility of a new parkade at Regina General Hospital.”

The SHA is now gathering information. The results will be made known sometime in the spring, and a decision will be made whether to go into the design phase later in the year.

The province’s decision comes just days after Saskatchewan’s NDP committed to building a parkade at the hospital if elected in the fall.