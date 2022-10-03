Menu

Canada

Halifax police ask Dalhousie University to play stronger role after violent gathering

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Dalhousie University neighbour wants more law enforcement around street parties' Dalhousie University neighbour wants more law enforcement around street parties
A woman living just off Dalhousie University’s campus says she’s growing tired of the lack of law enforcement during street parties in her area. Peggy Walt says not enough action is being taken by the police and the university. Graeme Benjamin reports – Sep 13, 2022

The chief of Halifax Regional Police says Dalhousie University should have a “stronger role to play” in controlling unsanctioned events like the massive street party that turned violent Saturday.

In an Oct. 3 letter obtained by The Canadian Press, Chief Dan Kinsella urges university president Deep Saini to consider three specific steps in response to large gatherings that disrupt residential neighbourhoods near the school.

Read more: Halifax police denounce ‘callous and dangerous’ unsanctioned Dal homecoming parties

Kinsella says Dalhousie should either provide an appropriate space on campus or rent one off-site.

As well, the chief says the school should strengthen internal warnings to students and consider hiring extra police to conduct patrols.

Police believe up to 4,000 people gathered in area around Larch, Preston and Jennings streets as part of an unsanctioned event related to the university’s annual homecoming celebration.

They said fireworks were ignited in the crowd, a number of  fights were reported, and several injured people were escorted out of the area, including a man who had been stabbed.

Police say several people were arrested and dozens of summary offence tickets were handed out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
