Halifax police ask Dalhousie University to play stronger role after violent gathering

The chief of Halifax Regional Police says Dalhousie University should have a “stronger role to play” in controlling unsanctioned events like the massive street party that turned violent Saturday.

In an Oct. 3 letter obtained by The Canadian Press, Chief Dan Kinsella urges university president Deep Saini to consider three specific steps in response to large gatherings that disrupt residential neighbourhoods near the school.

Kinsella says Dalhousie should either provide an appropriate space on campus or rent one off-site.

As well, the chief says the school should strengthen internal warnings to students and consider hiring extra police to conduct patrols.

Police believe up to 4,000 people gathered in area around Larch, Preston and Jennings streets as part of an unsanctioned event related to the university’s annual homecoming celebration.

They said fireworks were ignited in the crowd, a number of fights were reported, and several injured people were escorted out of the area, including a man who had been stabbed.

Police say several people were arrested and dozens of summary offence tickets were handed out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.