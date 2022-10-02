Halifax police denounce ‘callous and dangerous’ unsanctioned Dal homecoming parties

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say there will be “consequences,” following a number of unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming parties in the city’s south end Saturday night where thousands of partygoers filled the streets.

According to a statement from police on Sunday afternoon, it’s estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people crowded the areas of Larch, Preston and Jennings streets into Jubilee Road, beginning at 10 p.m.

“Participants were climbing poles and trees, fireworks were being set off in the crowd and in some cases directed towards residences. Disturbances and fights were occurring within the large crowd,” the news release said.

Halifax police said they ended up calling in patrol divisions from across the city as the crowds grew in size.

“Officers attempted to disperse the crowd and were met with a high level of resistance. Bottles, cans and debris from the storm were thrown at officers,” said HRP.

“Along with being hit with projectiles, officers were punched, kicked and spit on. Some officers required treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police detailed there were a number of injured people they had to bring out, including a man who was stabbed. HRP said an ambulance could not get to the injured person “due to the crowds and safety hazards.”

As well, police allege a fire was set in the street using downed branches from Fiona “in an attempt to prevent officers from dispersing the crowd.”

Once again, police said officers ended up putting out the fire because firefighters could not get in to the area due to safety concerns.

In the end, HRP said they were able to disperse the crowd in a couple of hours, after making “a number” of arrests and handing out dozens of summary offence tickets.

“Halifax Regional Police would like to reiterate that there are consequences for this behaviour, and express our disappointment at these callous and dangerous acts just days after a devastating storm ravaged many parts of our province and impacted our community,” the statement concluded.

Student union president concerned about police response

Meanwhile, Dalhousie Student Union president, Aparna Mohan, has expressed concern about the police response on Saturday night.

On Twitter, Mohan said while she does not “condone the disruption and disrespect I witnessed from many partygoers,” she also could not condone violence as a reasonable and proportionate response.

#dalhoco I also met a student that had asthma attacks triggered by being directly in line of the pepper spray & tear gas being used. This is the stain on the shirt from it. How does this role model the compassion we want to see from students? pic.twitter.com/S2BZtOpG98 — Aparna Mohan (@aparnadsupres) October 2, 2022

“The police did rounds walking down the street every 15 minutes with tear gas & pepper spray hoping to clear the streets of students that were mostly just standing around looking for the next spectacle. The police gave them plenty,” she wrote.

Parties and unsanctioned gatherings in the neighbourhoods around the university have been an ongoing concern. The university began a “collaborative process” earlier this year with members of the community following renewed complaints.

An independent report was released with several recommendations, which includes providing “new and expanded alternatives to draw some energy from Big Parties.”

Mohan said the student union “gratefully engaged” in these conversations, but did not receive the necessary funding for a proposed outdoor concert. She said the union supported on-campus harm reductions, but that police and the municipality did not take part in the process.

“It’s hard to engage in proactive planning when there is a frankly terrifying amount of anti-student sentiment in this city & continued reliance on policing to address community concerns,” she tweeted.

In a statement on Sept. 16 in anticipation of unsanctioned “HOCO” off-campus parties, Dalhousie University said these events and “high-risk party culture, fueled by social media” are a growing problem in Canada.

“This complex issue requires sustained cooperation aimed at addressing the root causes of this growing trend and finding alternative ways for students to feel connected to each other and their community.”