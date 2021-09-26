Multiple arrests made, tickets issued at rowdy Halifax street party

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they had a busy night breaking up a massive downtown street party.

They say it started with a flood complaints about the noise coming from Jennings Street.

Police say when officers got there they found thousands of people partying in the street.

Halifax police say they responded to multiple noise complaints last night on Jennings Street in Halifax for a large out of control party with thousands of people in the street. Police arrested 9 adult males and 1 adult female for Public Intoxication. pic.twitter.com/UCelwz0lv2 — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomasHFX) September 26, 2021

They say the officers ended up arresting 10 men and one woman for public intoxication.

Numerous tickets were also issued for illegal possession of open liquor.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and expect to hand out even more tickets.