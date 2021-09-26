Menu

Canada

Multiple arrests made, tickets issued at rowdy Halifax street party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2021 8:49 am
Halifax Regional Police ended up arresting 10 men and one woman for public intoxication during a massive street party Saturday night. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police ended up arresting 10 men and one woman for public intoxication during a massive street party Saturday night. Submitted

Halifax Regional Police say they had a busy night breaking up a massive downtown street party.

They say it started with a flood complaints about the noise coming from Jennings Street.

Police say when officers got there they found thousands of people partying in the street.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the officers ended up arresting 10 men and one woman for public intoxication.

Numerous tickets were also issued for illegal possession of open liquor.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and expect to hand out even more tickets.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
