Police warning residents after ‘aggressive’ coyotes reported in Toronto neighbourhood

Police said no injuries were reported after “aggressive” coyotes were reportedly seen in a Toronto neighbourhood.
In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received reports of two coyotes in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area.
Police said the coyotes were “aggressive and tried to attack someone.”
Officers said no injuries were reported, but added that Toronto Animal Services had been notified.
“Use caution in the area,” police wrote in the tweet.
