Police warning residents after ‘aggressive’ coyotes reported in Toronto neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police said no injuries were reported after “aggressive” coyotes were reportedly seen in a Toronto neighbourhood.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received reports of two coyotes in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area.

Police said the coyotes were “aggressive and tried to attack someone.”

Officers said no injuries were reported, but added that Toronto Animal Services had been notified.

“Use caution in the area,” police wrote in the tweet.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT:

Guildwood Pkwy & Livingston Rd

– reports of 2 coyotes in the area, aggressive & tried to attack someone

– police notified

– no reported injuries

– @TOAnimalServices being notified by @311Toronto

– use caution in the area#GO1923445

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 3, 2022

Advertisement