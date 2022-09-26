Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4th coyote killed following attacks on humans in Burlington, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 6:22 pm
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

The city of Burlington, Ont., says it has eliminated a fourth coyote following a string of unprovoked attacks on humans since late August.

The city said in a Friday tweet the coyote was eliminated because it was stalking and chasing people, was aggressive, not afraid of humans and not “showing normal coyote behaviour.”

The previous three coyotes were identified and eliminated because they were believed to be responsible for several human injuries in south central Burlington in the past several weeks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coyote attacks continue in Burlington, Ont. as city reports 7th incident

In a separate tweet, the city urged residents not to feed coyotes.

It said coyotes become aggressive when fed, leading to attacks on humans.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says its Animal Services staff remain on high alert, including patrolling the city, gathering information and looking for coyote food sources.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Burlington tagCoyote Attack tagAnimal Services tagCity of Burlington tagUrban Wildlife tagCoyote attacks tagBurlington Coyote Attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers