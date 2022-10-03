Menu

Crime

Prince Albert police looking to identify deceased female found in vehicle on fire

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 10:51 am
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police are looking to identify a female found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning. File/Global News

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is looking to identify a female who was found deceased in a vehicle that was on fire.

On Oct. 2 before 9 a.m., police and the Prince Albert Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on the 1200 block of 17th Street West.

Once the fire was extinguished, police located a deceased female inside the vehicle.

“Investigators are presently attempting to identify the deceased female, who is described as being approximately 5’1” tall and approximately 100 pounds,” the PAPS stated in a release. “The deceased was located wearing distinctive pink high-top Nike Flight shoes and maroon-coloured leggings from Lululemon.”

Shoes similar to the ones the female was wearing.
Shoes similar to the ones the female was wearing. Photo supplied: Prince Albert Police Service

There have been no reports made to the PAPS involving a female matching the description of the person found inside the vehicle. Police are asking for the public’s help with this investigation.

“Investigators are anxious to identify the deceased and locate her loved ones,” the PAPS stated.

Police are asking if anyone has any information about a female matching the above description, or any information relating to this incident, please contact police immediately by calling 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The PAPS criminal investigation division and forensic identification unit continue to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Coroner. Police will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

