Crime

No charges laid in Prince Albert care home homicide after suspect dies

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 1:47 pm
Prince Albert police said an investigation into a homicide at a care home has concluded after the suspect died.
Prince Albert police said an investigation into a homicide at a care home has concluded after the suspect died. File / Global News

The Prince Albert Police Service said charges won’t be laid in a homicide that occurred at a care home in August.

Officers said they identified a suspect in the investigation, but that suspect later died.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. care home assault leads to the death of a resident

An assault was reported on Aug. 17 at a care home on the 700 block of 28th Street East that involved an 85-year-old victim and a 76-year-old woman.

The victim was transported to Victoria Hospital in serious condition and died on Aug. 19 due to her injuries.

Officers said the investigation has concluded.

