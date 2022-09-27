No charges laid in Prince Albert care home homicide after suspect dies

The Prince Albert Police Service said charges won’t be laid in a homicide that occurred at a care home in August.
Officers said they identified a suspect in the investigation, but that suspect later died.
An assault was reported on Aug. 17 at a care home on the 700 block of 28th Street East that involved an 85-year-old victim and a 76-year-old woman.
The victim was transported to Victoria Hospital in serious condition and died on Aug. 19 due to her injuries.
Officers said the investigation has concluded.
