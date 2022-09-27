No charges laid in Prince Albert care home homicide after suspect dies

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Prince Albert Police Service said charges won’t be laid in a homicide that occurred at a care home in August.

Officers said they identified a suspect in the investigation, but that suspect later died.

An assault was reported on Aug. 17 at a care home on the 700 block of 28th Street East that involved an 85-year-old victim and a 76-year-old woman.

The victim was transported to Victoria Hospital in serious condition and died on Aug. 19 due to her injuries.

Officers said the investigation has concluded.

Advertisement