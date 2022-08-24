Menu

Crime

Prince Albert, Sask. care home assault leads to the death of a resident

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 1:55 pm
Prince Albert police are currently investigating a report of gunshots on Monday afternoon.
An 85-year-old woman is dead after an assault between two residents at a Prince Albert care home. File Photo / Global News

One person is dead after an assault between two residents of a care home in Prince Albert, Sask., on Aug. 14.

The Prince Albert Police Service learned of the assault that took place on the 700 block of 28th Street East on Aug. 17, and that an 85-year-old woman was transported to Victoria Hospital.

Police attended the hospital, where the victim remained in serious condition, and began their investigation.

The victim passed away due to her injuries on Friday.

Officers said a 76-year-old woman was identified as a suspect, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Prince Albert Police Service said there is no danger to the public at this time.

